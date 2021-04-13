WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Ninety One

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Ninety One.

Gilmour said: “For the past couple of weeks now I’ve been looking at City Lodge and I think City Lodge has been rather dumped over the past year or so. People don’t like it, they think: ‘Well, the this consumer-economy is dead and on its back,’ and that’s probably right, but this thing has slimmed down dramatically. They’re selling the East African operations.”

Reeders said: “I’ve been waiting for the correct price movement of this one, but it’s Ninety One Asset Management Plc. They’ve just broken out to new highs both on the London market and over here.”