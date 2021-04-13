WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day.

“We like AB InBev at the moment, if you’ve seen the pictures of the Brits being back at the pubs today, and they are back in the beer gardens, even though they’re sitting in the snow. So as we start opening up, as emerging markets finally get their vaccine rollouts kicking off, we like AB InBev for their exposure to emerging markets and at current levels around R950, I believe that offers value at the moment.”