JSE muted as investors await US inflation data
The US consumer price index is expected to have accelerated to an annual rate of 2.5% in March
13 April 2021 - 11:00
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors await the release of US consumer inflation, which is due on Tuesday afternoon.
Investors are anticipating US corporate earnings for the first quarter and the release of inflation data will indicate how the global recovery from the pandemic will emerge...
