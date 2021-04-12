Markets

WATCH: Is crypto a speculative instrument or a means for commerce?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the long-run investment and use case for cryptos

12 April 2021 - 15:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
There is a new wave of excitement about cryptocurrencies after bitcoin’s recent rally pushed the global market cap of cryptos past the $2-trillion mark. But S&P Global Ratings believes they continue to be speculative instruments instead of a means for commerce. And this week Wednesday, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, is scheduled to go public via an initial private offering (IPO).

Coinbase thrived in 2020 as investors poured into bitcoin. Yet, we still see exchanges failing like iCE3, which recently announced that it had been “advised to initiate liquidation proceedings” after suspending all trading on the exchange in March following the discovery of account discrepancies.

So where does this leave the long-run investment and use case for cryptos?

Michael Avery spoke to Badi Sudhakaran who is the co-founder and chief product officer of VALR.com; Anthony Rocchi, co-founder of RexSolom Invest, a boutique asset manager; and Wiehann Olivier, partner at the audit division of Mazars.

Energy-guzzling bitcoin mining threatens China’s climate goals

Bitcoin mining in China, which accounts for more than 75% of bitcoin blockchain operations globally, is expected to generating 130-million tonnes of ...
World
5 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: NFTs go mainstream - but can be complicated

The result of the sudden surge in NFT sales and media hype is that it is dismissed by many as a bubble
Opinion
1 week ago

Visa to allow use of cryptocurrency USDC, pegged to the dollar

The move comes as major finance firms, including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard, have embraced some digital coins
Companies
2 weeks ago

BIS’s Benoit Coeure says bitcoin fails the test of a currency

Global central banks must come up with safer options that reap the benefits of technological innovation, says Bank of International Settlement’s ...
World
2 weeks ago

Bitcoin sell-off hammers cryptocurrency’s biggest fund

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has dropped about 20% so far this week, nearly double the decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency
Companies
2 weeks ago

