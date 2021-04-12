MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on growing Covid-19 threat in Asia
The local bourse closed at its worst level in a week, with the precious metals and mining index losing the most
12 April 2021 - 17:42
The JSE tracked weaker Asian markets on Monday as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic clouds the economic recovery progress.
The local bourse closed at its worst level in a week, with the precious metals and mining index losing the most...
