JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases in Asia weigh on sentiment
Markets are likely to be directionless at best, and at worst extend the negative trend seen in Asia on Monday, one analyst says
12 April 2021 - 11:46
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global market peers, as the threat of Covid-19 pandemic clouds the economic recovery progress.
Equity markets are off to a wobbly start to the week with investors cautious as a pick-up in new daily Covid-19 cases in some parts of Asia dampened optimism for a recovery. Asian countries including India, Malaysia and Thailand are seeing a surge in Covid-19 numbers...
