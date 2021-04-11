Market data — April 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
While the proposed legislation needs amendments, what matters is that officials understand the intention of the law
Tribunal finds the judge president of the Western Cape guilty of gross misconduct, but his removal requires a two-thirds majority of MPs
Speculation grows over the future of the department of public enterprises
While the company battles to slash debt, the share price reflects its journey out of the quagmire since irregularities surfaced
Households are still feeling the pinch as the economy stutters and consumer confidence remains low
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
Police crack down on opposition ahead of election expected to return one of Africa's longest-serving leaders to power
Riding 11-1 chance Minella Times, 31-year-old becomes the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree
Entrepreneur Aaron Olivera believes the novel vessel, Earth 300, will help raise environmental awareness and inspire the youth
