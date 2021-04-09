News Leader
WATCH: Why the soft commodity rally worries investors
Rabobank’s Carlos Mera talks to Business Day TV about soft commodity prices
09 April 2021 - 09:22
Soft commodity prices have rallied to multiyear highs, fuelling inflation concerns.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Rabobank’s Carlos Mera about what is driving the rally and why investors are concerned about the rising prices.
Or listen to the full audio:
