WATCH: Why the soft commodity rally worries investors

Rabobank’s Carlos Mera talks to Business Day TV about soft commodity prices

09 April 2021 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Ronnarong Thanuthattaphong
Soft commodity prices have rallied to multiyear highs, fuelling inflation concerns.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Rabobank’s Carlos Mera about what is driving the rally and why investors are concerned about the rising prices.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

