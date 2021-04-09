Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Unilever

Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

09 April 2021 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose BAT as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Unilever.

Nxumalo said: “If you look at British American Tobacco [BAT], the issue there in terms of why the price has collapsed or underperformed is largely because of raw cigarette volumes, which have been trending downwards.”

Kruger said: “The one that I want to single out is Unilever. If you consider that Unilever has a strong personal care and goods company in the world. They’ve got over 400 brands, they operate in over 190 countries around the world, they’ve got some of the strongest brands.”

