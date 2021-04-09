Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Unilever
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV
Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose BAT as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Unilever.
Nxumalo said: “If you look at British American Tobacco [BAT], the issue there in terms of why the price has collapsed or underperformed is largely because of raw cigarette volumes, which have been trending downwards.”
Kruger said: “The one that I want to single out is Unilever. If you consider that Unilever has a strong personal care and goods company in the world. They’ve got over 400 brands, they operate in over 190 countries around the world, they’ve got some of the strongest brands.”
Or listen to the full audio:
