WATCH: Stock pick — Coronation Fund Managers

09 April 2021 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Coronation Fund Managers as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Coronation, trying to buy some of these financials that have been pulled back a little bit. Hopefully, we’ll know whether it’s the right call in the next few weeks.”

