WATCH: Stock pick — Coronation Fund Managers
09 April 2021 - 09:46
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Coronation Fund Managers as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Coronation, trying to buy some of these financials that have been pulled back a little bit. Hopefully, we’ll know whether it’s the right call in the next few weeks.”
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
