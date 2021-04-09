Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week firmer with banks faring best The all share gained 0.20%, the top 40 0.25% and the banking index rose 1.02% BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance against the ongoing battle with the pandemic.

The bank index gained the most on the day, while miners lost the most...