JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday amid geopolitical risks
Geopolitical developments are offsetting optimism over US growth prospects, with that country adding restrictions to Chinese tech firms overnight
09 April 2021 - 07:04
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with an air of caution in the market as geopolitical risks offset optimism over economic growth prospects in the US.
US markets were higher overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperforming, adding 1%, following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell...
