JSE muted as investors wait for fresh catalyst
Markets gained this week after the US Fed kept a dovish stance in its comments and minutes from its latest meeting
09 April 2021 - 11:22
The JSE was little changed on Friday, with its global peers mixed as markets await new catalysts for direction, following the recent risk-on rally.
Stock markets have gained this week after the US Federal Reserve maintained a dovish stance through its comments and minutes from its latest meeting. It repeatedly stressed that the US economy needed aggressive monetary policy support as it recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the outlook brightens with vaccinations increasing...
