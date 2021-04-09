Markets JSE muted as investors wait for fresh catalyst Markets gained this week after the US Fed kept a dovish stance in its comments and minutes from its latest meeting BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Friday, with its global peers mixed as markets await new catalysts for direction, following the recent risk-on rally.

Stock markets have gained this week after the US Federal Reserve maintained a dovish stance through its comments and minutes from its latest meeting. It repeatedly stressed that the US economy needed aggressive monetary policy support as it recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the outlook brightens with vaccinations increasing...