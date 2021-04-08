Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Samsung and LG

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

08 April 2021 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Samsung as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose LG.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Samsung, their earnings were up 48%, the revenue was up 17% and it’s a theme that I’ve been on for a while now, during lockdown people are buying PCs and new fridges and new household appliances because they’re spending so much time at home, so the Samsung results were spectacular and the price to earnings ratio seems reasonable for this type of results.”

Shapiro said: “I’ll go for LG and LG Chem is actually a battery company, which I’ll take a punt on now. I just think together with CATL, which is the Chinese business. I think this is one we can get and I’m interested in finding battery power.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

