WATCH: How hope for global economic recovery has boosted the rand
RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about how the performance of the local unit
08 April 2021 - 08:45
The local unit is hovering close to its best level in five weeks as a softer dollar and the hope of global economic recovery boost sentiment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about movement on the currency markets.
Or listen to the full audio:
