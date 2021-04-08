Markets JSE firmer as investors digest US Fed’s stance In morning trade, the all share gained 0.42% and the top 40 0.47% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global counterparts, as investors digested the latest insights into the US Federal Reserve’s minutes.

Minutes of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting released on Wednesday night indicate that the US central bank will continue its accommodative stance until there is sufficient proof of continual and sustainable economic growth, even if inflation rises above the desired 2% mark...