JSE firmer as investors digest US Fed’s stance
In morning trade, the all share gained 0.42% and the top 40 0.47%
08 April 2021 - 11:09
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global counterparts, as investors digested the latest insights into the US Federal Reserve’s minutes.
Minutes of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting released on Wednesday night indicate that the US central bank will continue its accommodative stance until there is sufficient proof of continual and sustainable economic growth, even if inflation rises above the desired 2% mark...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now