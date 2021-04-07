Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How oil prices rebound

SEB’s Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest activity in the oil markets

07 April 2021 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Oil prices have edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over the global economic recovery.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB about where the oil price is headed.

Or listen to the full audio:

