News Leader
WATCH: How oil prices rebound
SEB’s Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest activity in the oil markets
07 April 2021 - 09:23
Oil prices have edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over the global economic recovery.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB about where the oil price is headed.
SEB’s Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest activity in the oil markets
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.