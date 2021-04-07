Markets

Market data — April 7 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

07 April 2021 - 22:20
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Mooted reduction in Tencent stake ...
Markets
2.
Market data — April 7 2021
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Givaudan
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Rio Tinto
Markets
5.
Rand returns to below R16 to the dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.