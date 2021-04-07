Market data — April 7 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
From Eskom and SAA to Postbank, the disasters don’t seem to cause a bump in the president’s ride
Airlink was advised of the closure on Tuesday evening, forcing it to suspend flights with immediate effect
Ace Magashule’s faction is reportedly planning a series of protests over step-aside rule
Software company Volaris Group offers R6.50 a share in all-cash bid for SA tech group
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index fell marginally to 94 points in March amid a third-wave virus threat
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
Northern Ireland leader condemns violence as Boris Johnson tweets that he's deeply concerned
Proteas get off to a shaky start chasing the visitors’ 320 as spinner Nawaz tears through the top of the batting order
Back to the Future replica is kitted out with the special features that make it a Hollywood legend
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.