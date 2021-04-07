Markets

Global optimism over economic outlook and vaccine rollouts boost oil prices

Progress in reviving nuclear deal with Iran caps gains

07 April 2021 - 07:00 Jessica Jaganathan
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased Covid-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the US, the world’s biggest fuel consumer, fell.

But optimism over talks between the US and Iran and an impending increase in supply by major oil producers capped gains.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 24c, or 0.4%, to $62.98 a barrel by 0403 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 20c, or 0.3%, to $59.53.

“Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market,” analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Prices were buoyed as data on Tuesday showed US job openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked up. This followed earlier data showing improvement in the services sectors in the US and China.

The IMF said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight Covid-19 would push global growth to 6% in 2021, a rate unseen since the 1970s.

Optimism on a wider rollout of vaccines also boosted prices with US President Joe Biden moving up the Covid-19 vaccine eligibility target for all US adults to April 19.

US crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the week ended April 2, while fuel inventories rose, according to three market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures ahead of government data on Wednesday.

Oil production in the US is expected to fall by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.04 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a steeper decline than its previous monthly forecast for a drop of 160,000 bpd.

Iran and world powers held what they described as “constructive” talks on Tuesday and agreed to form working groups to discuss potentially reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that could lead to Washington lifting sanctions on Iran’s energy sector and increasing oil supply.

Oil prices dropped earlier this week after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, known as Opec+, agreed to gradually ease oil output cuts from May.

“Crude prices seem poised to consolidate as energy traders need to see how exactly Opec+ follows through with their plan to boost output, and if the EU will near virus immunity by the end of June,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Oil prices rise despite Covid-19 on the rise in parts of the world

Strong US and Chinese economic data supported prices, as did Opec+ supply cuts
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil prices fall 4% on Opec+ output decision

Opec member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices climb ahead of Opec output meeting

The oil cartel and its allies are expected to delay tapering amid a Covid-19 resurgence in some regions
Markets
5 days ago

Oil prices fall as Opec+ lowers 2021 demand growth forecast

Saudi Arabia is prepared to extend supply cuts into June with Brent on track to drop more than 2% drop in March
Markets
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by strong global ...
Markets
2.
Market data — March 17 2021
Markets
3.
Oil prices are up as uncertain traders bet on ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Gains by Naspers and Prosus boost JSE
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Fortescue Metals Group and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.