Market data — April 6 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Global semiconductor shortage is the Suez Canal blockage of the tech and motor industries
Oakland Institute report sheds light on alleged wrongdoing at Plantations et Huileries du Congo
Ace Magashule’s faction is reportedly planning a series of protests over step-aside rule
The country is in a unique position to create and participate in modern technologies with its trove of rare minerals in platinum group metals
The global lender says SA’s economy will grow 3.1% in 2021 and 2% in 2022, showing it will take over two years to recover from 2020’s 7% plunge
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen says she's in talks on global floor for company taxes with counterparts ahead of a G20 meeting this week
Premiership leaders secure victory against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
Make a date to see Nelson Makamo, Shany van den Berg and Paul Maheke’s shows, and pop over to Strauss & Co and VOMA for their latest offerings
