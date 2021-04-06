Markets JSE firmer on promising global economic data In morning trade the all share gained 0.95% and the top 40 0.96% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with most global markets, as solid economic data pointed to the possibility of a strengthening economic recovery.

The local bourse is set to play catch up with Wall Street, which was open on Monday and reacted to solid, non-farm payroll data from Friday and survey numbers of the services sector. ..