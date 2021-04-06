JSE firmer on promising global economic data
In morning trade the all share gained 0.95% and the top 40 0.96%
06 April 2021 - 11:00
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with most global markets, as solid economic data pointed to the possibility of a strengthening economic recovery.
The local bourse is set to play catch up with Wall Street, which was open on Monday and reacted to solid, non-farm payroll data from Friday and survey numbers of the services sector. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now