Markets JSE could open higher, while rand hovers at best level in six weeks BL PREMIUM

The JSE could open higher on Tuesday morning, catching up with world markets after a long Easter weekend, while the rand retreated slightly against the dollar after pushing to its best level in six weeks.

Share markets have started the second quarter on a positive note, with both Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in the US hitting records, setting the stage for what could be a positive session on the JSE...