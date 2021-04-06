JSE could open higher, while rand hovers at best level in six weeks
06 April 2021 - 07:45
The JSE could open higher on Tuesday morning, catching up with world markets after a long Easter weekend, while the rand retreated slightly against the dollar after pushing to its best level in six weeks.
Share markets have started the second quarter on a positive note, with both Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in the US hitting records, setting the stage for what could be a positive session on the JSE...
