JSE firmer as markets welcome Biden’s infrastructure plan
The all share gained 1.47% and the top 40 1.51% in morning trade
01 April 2021 - 11:28
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, along with its global peers, as investors as traders assessed US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
On Wednesday, Biden outlined his broad plan to rebuild the world’s largest economy, including spending on roads, railways, broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacture...
