Markets JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Easter break BL PREMIUM

The JSE may benefit from some optimism in Asian markets on Thursday morning amid a number of positive data releases, while there could be volatility as numerous global markets are closed on Friday for the Easter break.

Asia-Pacific stock markets are off to a positive start on Thursday on the back of upbeat regional data and Wall Street finishing on a positive note, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note...