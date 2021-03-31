WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and Highland Income Fund

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidvest as her stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Highland Income Fund.

Marx said: “My stock pick this evening is Bidvest. I think as the rest as the market has started recovering over the past few days, Bidvest has been left behind a bit. It was also sold off quite heavily last week and we’re not expecting great growth from this company, but we are expecting steady growth as the SA and the UK recovery starts getting under way.”

Combrink said: “It’s called the Highland Income Fund — HFRO on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s an actively managed ETF [exchange traded fund] containing mostly unlisted real assets and floating rate securities, which means that if rates go up your distributions go up.”