WATCH: Stock pick — PPC

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

31 March 2021 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose PPC as his stock pick of the day.

“Stock pick right now is PPC, we think they’re getting things right and they’re managing to get things structured. Yes, their debt is sitting at R5.2bn, but they are working on reducing that and their return on equity at 7.8% is not looking bad.”

