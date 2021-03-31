Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — PPC
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
31 March 2021 - 09:20
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose PPC as his stock pick of the day.
“Stock pick right now is PPC, we think they’re getting things right and they’re managing to get things structured. Yes, their debt is sitting at R5.2bn, but they are working on reducing that and their return on equity at 7.8% is not looking bad.”
