Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on concern over rising US treasury yields The JSE all share gained nearly 12% the first quarter of 2021 BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked most of its global peers weaker as investors turned to developments around US stimulus spending plans for direction, while remaining cautious of upward pressure on US bond yields.

The JSE all share broke a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, losing the most in a single day since March 19. ..