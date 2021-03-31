MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on concern over rising US treasury yields
The JSE all share gained nearly 12% the first quarter of 2021
31 March 2021 - 18:53
The JSE tracked most of its global peers weaker as investors turned to developments around US stimulus spending plans for direction, while remaining cautious of upward pressure on US bond yields.
The JSE all share broke a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, losing the most in a single day since March 19. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now