Markets

Market data — March 31 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

31 March 2021 - 22:04
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock pick — PPC
Markets
2.
JSE on track for biggest quarterly rise in nine ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials lead JSE to ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand flat as bonds weaken ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Gold slides as dollar rally continues
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.