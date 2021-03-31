Market data — March 31 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The ‘confederation’ against Ace Magashule could be based on the same convenience that saw Mabuza dump Magashule at Nasrec to side with Ramaphosa
Mineworkers set to challenge an industry that has seen bumper profits
Ability to implement the rule will reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticorruption agenda
The group is battling with R6.6bn net debt burden, and an expensive debt structure, prompting recapitalization talks with lenders
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the first quarter and how it will shape their asset allocation in the 12 months ahead
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
Putin critic says he is being tortured and lack of proper medical care could result in the loss of his legs
His return to the white-ball squad means spot must be found for him at top of batting order
The Longines Heritage Classic Silver Arrow breathes new life into a model characteristic of the 1950s
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
