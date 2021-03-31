JSE slips as investors remain wary amid rising US bond yields
Equity stocks are likely to take their cue from US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan
31 March 2021 - 10:57
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed. Investors are looking at recent developments in US stimulus spending for direction, while remaining cautious of upward pressure on US bond yields.
US President Joe Biden is expected to unveil his vision for a “mass ramp-up” in the country's infrastructure spending on Wednesday. The infrastructure package is said to amount to about $2-trillion over eight years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now