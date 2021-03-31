Markets JSE slips as investors remain wary amid rising US bond yields Equity stocks are likely to take their cue from US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed. Investors are looking at recent developments in US stimulus spending for direction, while remaining cautious of upward pressure on US bond yields.

US President Joe Biden is expected to unveil his vision for a “mass ramp-up” in the country's infrastructure spending on Wednesday. The infrastructure package is said to amount to about $2-trillion over eight years...