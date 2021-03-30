Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Shoprite
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Shoprite.
Booysen said: “I’ve been watching Equinix for a long time and it just hasn’t given us an opportunity to get into it. It’s been robust, though we’ve had a little bit of a wobble on their latest results, we looked into it and the results are solid. Their revenue grows between 10% and 1 % in dollar terms every year.”
Reeders said: “I’m sticking with local and going for Shoprite. It is the first time in probably four-and-a-half years that I’m actually looking at the company. Talking about change in growth or income prospects and they’re getting out of Nigeria, they’re still a dominant player in Africa, they’re gaining market share in SA. If we have a resource rally or at least a buoyant resource market that remains, it is going to be good for Africa and the consumer. ”
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.