Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Shoprite

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

30 March 2021 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Shoprite.

Booysen said: “I’ve been watching Equinix for a long time and it just hasn’t given us an opportunity to get into it. It’s been robust, though we’ve had a little bit of a wobble on their latest results, we looked into it and the results are solid. Their revenue grows between 10% and 1 % in dollar terms every year.”

Reeders said: “I’m sticking with local and going for Shoprite. It is the first time in probably four-and-a-half years that I’m actually looking at the company. Talking about change in growth or income prospects and they’re getting out of Nigeria, they’re still a dominant player in Africa, they’re gaining market share in SA. If we have a resource rally or at least a buoyant resource market that remains, it is going to be good for Africa and the consumer. ”

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 months ago

Taking the offshore plunge on global Reits

It’s not too late for investors to embrace the universe of global listed property, especially as local stocks languish
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Who wins in the Steinhoff clean-up?

Disgraced group’s global settlement proposal hangs in the balance, as claimants clash in court over whether it is fair or legal
Features
5 days ago

Resilient Reit’s exposure to everyday retail items softens Covid-19 blow

The property fund’s malls benefited by having tenants who dealt in essential goods and services during lockdown
Companies
6 days ago

Shoprite mulls over rivals’ stores

With cash to spare, retailer eyes Massmart outlets that are close to commuters
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials lead JSE to ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls on Suez delay and as lockdowns curb ...
Markets
3.
World shares cautious as Suez looks let to open ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
Markets
5.
Gold slips on lower demand for safe haven
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.