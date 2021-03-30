WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Barloworld as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m thinking about Barloworld, I do think that if you look at their share price, though, it’s significantly higher from over the past few months or so and it still isn’t the way it was before the lockdowns. If you are expecting the world economy to recover, Barloworld, with its logistics and especially its equipment division, it is probably going to be one of the first companies to experience that uptick in demand.”