WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 March 2021 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Barloworld as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m thinking about Barloworld, I do think that if you look at their share price, though, it’s significantly higher from over the past few months or so and it still isn’t the way it was before the lockdowns. If you are expecting the world economy to recover, Barloworld, with its logistics and especially its equipment division, it is probably going to be one of the first companies to experience that uptick in demand.”

