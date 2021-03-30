Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand flat as bonds weaken ahead of Ramaphosa update Stats SA data shows total employment in the fourth quarter of 2020 dropped 5.8% year on year BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed while bonds weakened ahead of the latest coronavirus update by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is set to speak at 7.30pm on Tuesday in a much-anticipated address ahead of the Easter long weekend. The alcohol industry is concerned that, among other renewed restrictions, the president may institute a fourth ban on the sale of its products...