Markets

Market data — March 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

30 March 2021 - 23:30
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials lead JSE to ...
Markets
2.
JSE could extend its rally on world markets
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise as Suez reopens
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Shoprite
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.