Market data — March 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The collective value of annual deposits would be almost enough to be among the top 20 fund managers
No alcohol on sale at stores for four days over Easter holiday as Ramaphosa keeps country on level 1
Ability to implement the rule will reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticorruption agenda
DNA sequencing group could be valued at £4bn in UK float
Combined with the levy increase, petrol could rise as much as R1 a litre and diesel 66c
Eskom may yet prove the downfall of the country unless something is done and done quickly — but despite the meetings and proposals and input, the government seems incapable of taking action
A row erupted after it emerged that Matovic secretly ordered a shipment of Russian Covid-19 vaccines his political partners had opposed
Victory fills him with self-belief as he holds off Akani Simbine
The off-roading brand extends its partnership with Virgin to provide support vehicles for space tourism
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.