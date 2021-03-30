Markets JSE could extend its rally on world markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE could open higher on Tuesday morning, extending a two-day rally that propelled it to its best level in two weeks.

The local bourse was taking its cue from global markets, which were recovering after a soft patch earlier in March, when Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index briefly dipped into a technical correction, which is a drop of 10% from its recent highs...