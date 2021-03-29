Markets JSE firms on positive Chinese economic data Industrial profits surged 179% year on year in the first two months of 2021, rebounding from the lockdown in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday with its global peers as investors welcomed positive Chinese economic data, pointing to an improving economic outlook.

Data at the weekend showed that Chinese industrial profits surged 179% year on year (YoY) in the first two months of 2021, rebounding from the lockdown in 2020...