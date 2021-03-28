Market data — March 28 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Here we are, heading towards Easter with only health workers having been vaccinated
Treasury announcement preempts negotiations in bargaining councils, Samwu says
Ability to implement the rule will reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticorruption agenda
United Airlines and American Airlines emulate rivals by pushing back expiration dates into 2022
Business Leadership SA says reforms to regulation of public financial management are required
When we tax the key pillars of investment — capital formation and savings — it is the equivalent of eating the seeds you need to plant for growth
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries signs contract to start manufacturing the vaccine from April
SA’s 2-0 loss to Sudan in Khartoum ends their campaign for a spot in Africa’s top competition and puts coach Ntseki’s job on the line
The past, present and future come together in Land Rover’s latest models
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
