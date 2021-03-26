Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and Amazon

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments, and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

26 March 2021 - 10:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Amazon​.

Du Toit said: “My stock pick is Bidvest, a big SA group and it's a stock that you often want to own but it's never really cheap enough to buy. With the stock price coming back 12% even after taking into account that they've just paid, it's looking like a nice entry opportunity and we think you'll get a 4% plus dividend deal over the next four years."

Crail said: “I'm picking an offshore stock but I'm also picking an offshore stock where one single share is going to cost you R45,000 to buy, so it really is outside the realms of the average person and that stock pick is Amazon. I think there is a lot of value in Amazon, if you have a look at it — you know we're still expecting earnings growth of let’s say in excess of 30% per annum over the next three years."

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Bidvest: Let diversity be your friend

Bidvest spreads its eggs over many baskets, writes Shawn Stockigt
Companies
1 day ago

Bidvest cleans up in hygiene sector

Pandemic helps growth strategy pay off in Europe
Business
2 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Blockbuster start for Disney+

The new streaming service has reached 100-million subscribers in just 16 months, helped by Covid lockdowns
Opinion
1 day ago

Is ‘proactive’ regulation needed in the e-commerce industry?

Competition Commission has launched an inquiry into digital markets
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets
2.
JSE could rebound in line with global markets
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE retailers weaken on changed MPC ...
Markets
4.
JSE set for another downbeat session as risky ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Tencent
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.