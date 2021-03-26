WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and Amazon

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Amazon​.

Du Toit said: “My stock pick is Bidvest, a big SA group and it's a stock that you often want to own but it's never really cheap enough to buy. With the stock price coming back 12% even after taking into account that they've just paid, it's looking like a nice entry opportunity and we think you'll get a 4% plus dividend deal over the next four years."

Crail said: “I'm picking an offshore stock but I'm also picking an offshore stock where one single share is going to cost you R45,000 to buy, so it really is outside the realms of the average person and that stock pick is Amazon. I think there is a lot of value in Amazon, if you have a look at it — you know we're still expecting earnings growth of let’s say in excess of 30% per annum over the next three years."