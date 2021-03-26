JSE firms on upbeat US jobless numbers
In morning trade the all share gained 1.97% to 66,060.96 points and the top 40 2.09%
26 March 2021 - 11:17
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors cheered improved US jobless claims, pointing yet again to the world’s largest economy recovering quickly from the pandemic and its economic effects.
Weekly jobless claims totaled 684,000 last week, a decline from the 781,000 the week before and below the 735,000 Dow Jones estimate. This was the first time claims have been below 700,000 during the pandemic...
