Gold on track for first weekly decline in three

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Friday, as lower US yields and worries about the global economic recovery following a surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe countered a rising dollar, although bullion was still on course for its first weekly decline in three.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,727.10/oz by 0745 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,726.30/oz. “The strength of the dollar has definitely put a cap on gold and now that treasury yields have gone down a bit on the short end, that's technically supposed to be positive for gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central.

“People are just sitting around waiting to see what’s going to happen, and the capital flows will still continue to come back to gold as a safe haven asset especially if yields come down.”

Treasury yields slipped from a more than one-year high hit last week. Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to a Reuters poll. Higher returns on treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

EU leaders voiced frustration over a huge shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. However, for the week, the metal has lost more than 1% as the dollar hit an over four-month high on Thursday.

“Better recovery unfolds so that’s driving flows into US assets and pushing the dollar higher and that’s what's really weighing on gold at the moment,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Silver rose 0.5% to $25.15, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39/oz hit on Thursday. Palladium gained 1.2% to $2,639.18/oz and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,155.27/oz.

Reuters