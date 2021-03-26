Markets

Gold falters as treasury yields and dollar rise

Spot gold remains steady while gold prices are on course for a first weekly decline

26 March 2021 - 07:18 Diptendu Lahiri
Bengaluru — Gold prices were on course for a first weekly decline in three as elevated Treasury yields and a firm US dollar dented safe-haven bullion’s appeal even as the metal steadied on the day.

Spot gold was flat at $1,726.96/oz at 1.26am GMT on Friday. US gold futures were steady at $1,725.50/oz. The metal hit a one-week low of $1,721.46/oz in the previous session. For the week, the metal has lost more than 1% as the dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, leaping over a four-month high on Thursday.

US Treasury yields also jumped after the treasury department saw tepid interest for an auction of seven-year notes. Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a strong dollar makes it expensive for non-US buyers.

Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months after the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters. Countries in Europe are re-enforcing Covid-19 restrictions as Germany, Europe’s largest economy, saw the highest surge in coronavirus cases since January, further raising doubts about the pace of economic recovery. Gold is often considered a safe-haven investment at times of political and economic uncertainties.

Asian markets are set to open higher on Friday after US equities rose as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation and welcomed progress on vaccination rollouts. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week.

Silver rose 0.1% to $25.05/oz, holding above a more than two-month low of $24.39/oz hit on Thursday. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,614.51/oz and platinum fell 0.1% to $1,146.11/oz.

Reuters

Virus worries in Europe gild gold

Metal rises as surging Covid-19 cases across Europe fuels economic growth concerns, though strong dollar caps gains
Markets
1 day ago

Global markets are subdued amid more lockdowns in Europe

Ifo Institute cuts German growth forecast for 2021 with slow vaccine rollouts in parts of the world also adding to the general market malaise
Markets
1 day ago

Optimism over Chinese data takes shine off gold

Metal erase early gains as the hope of a faster economic recovery gets a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data
Markets
1 week ago

