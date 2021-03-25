Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Tencent
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Tencent.
McCurrie said: “I actually had a good look at Tencent’s results and I thought long and hard about the discount, I think Naspers in the longer term is going to be a very, very good investment, even at these levels.”
Shapiro said: “I’m going for Tencent because I did what Wayne did, I went through these results and you know what’s also interesting is that their advertising is low, they haven’t even started getting money from advertising, it’s still a minor part of their of their income now, so they have an enormous scope to actually build up on that.”
