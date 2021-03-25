Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

25 March 2021 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Alibaba, it’s down ... since its October highs. It’s undeniably one of the highest-quality, hypergrowth blue chips that one can purchase globally.”

Steven Schultz' from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

THE LEX COLUMN: Tencent: Ma is less as Beijing tightens grip

With profits climbing, the tech giant is coming under scrutiny by Chinese authorities
Opinion
17 hours ago

Tencent reports blowout earnings as online gaming surges

Chinese gaming and social media group, partially owned by Prosus, reports quarterly profit up 175%
Companies
18 hours ago

H&M feels China’s wrath over old comment about abuse

Online retailers drop its products and the China Communist Party Youth League says the fashion retailer is ‘spreading rumours’
Companies
20 hours ago

It’s not the end of the world, and we could be doing fine

SA’s prospects might be on the verge of an upswing as Covid forces us to change our ways
Opinion
1 month ago

Emerging markets: Easy money boom

The central bank money taps have been a boon for emerging markets of late. But can the good times continue?
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for another downbeat session as risky ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and cash
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid third-wave virus fears
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: World bourses worn down by lockdown ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.