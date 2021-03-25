Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
25 March 2021 - 09:33
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Alibaba, it’s down ... since its October highs. It’s undeniably one of the highest-quality, hypergrowth blue chips that one can purchase globally.”
Steven Schultz' from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.