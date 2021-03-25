Market data — March 25 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All five members of the monetary policy committee vote to keep the repo rate unchanged as it lifts its GDP forecast
Suggested alcohol sales restrictions over the Easter holiday alarm sector that is only now starting its economic recovery
The weekend gathering is expected to decide whether leaders facing criminal charges should step down
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has dropped about 20% so far this week, nearly double the decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency
Economists seem happy with decision, with one saying it still allows room to support economic growth while not increasing the cost of capital
When we tax the key pillars of investment — capital formation and savings — it is the equivalent of eating the seeds you need to plant for growth
At his first White House news conference, the US president also compares Xi to Putin and takes aim at Republicans' tactics
Bafana know what is needed in their final qualifying match against Sudan on Sunday to ready the Afcon finals
Some are born collectors, some achieve this status, and some have it thrust upon them
