Markets JSE muted before Bank's announcement on interest rates Global markets are mixed as investors digest new lockdown restrictions in some countries

The JSE was little changed on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested new lockdown restrictions in some countries. Local focus has turned to the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision.

Rising numbers of new Covid-19 infections across Europe, as well as delayed vaccine rollout programmes, have sparked concern that the global economic recovery might be delayed once more...