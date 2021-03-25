JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday ahead of rate decision
The Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged in its second policy announcement of 2021, with global sentiment fragile from Covid-19 concerns
25 March 2021 - 07:12
The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning, with Covid-19 and a rising oil price weighing on sentiment, while locally all eyes are on the Reserve Bank.
Rising Covid-19 numbers in Europe have prompted a return of restrictions, while in SA there are also calls of a tighter lockdown ahead of the Easter weekend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now