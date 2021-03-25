Markets JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday ahead of rate decision The Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged in its second policy announcement of 2021, with global sentiment fragile from Covid-19 concerns BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning, with Covid-19 and a rising oil price weighing on sentiment, while locally all eyes are on the Reserve Bank.

Rising Covid-19 numbers in Europe have prompted a return of restrictions, while in SA there are also calls of a tighter lockdown ahead of the Easter weekend...