Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Mastercard and Alimentation Couche-Tard
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Mastercard as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Alimentation Couche-Tard.
Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with Mastercard, obviously listed in the US and a little bit boring from what we’ve been used to in the past, but I’m taking a little bit of a defensive approach.”
Verster said: “I picked this stock roughly two years ago and I think now is a good time again. It’s a Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian-listed company and it’s a global owner of convenience stations and fuel stations.”
Or listen to the full audio:
