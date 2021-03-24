WATCH: Stock picks — Mastercard and Alimentation Couche-Tard

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Mastercard as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going with Mastercard, obviously listed in the US and a little bit boring from what we’ve been used to in the past, but I’m taking a little bit of a defensive approach.”

Verster said: “I picked this stock roughly two years ago and I think now is a good time again. It’s a Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian-listed company and it’s a global owner of convenience stations and fuel stations.”