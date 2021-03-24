Market data — March 24 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
With ample reserves due to recent Reserve Bank regulations, they should be able to advance loans to companies that need cash
Application to go ahead unopposed in Constitutional Court after his defiance of its order to appear at Zondo inquiry
The Constitutional Court will hear an applaication for a contempt of court order against the former president
Xiaomi's shipments in China surge 52% from a year earlier
The slowest inflation since June 2020 is unlikely to convince the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to lower the benchmark rate further
When we tax the key pillars of investment — capital formation and savings — it is the equivalent of eating the seeds you need to plant for growth
President urges citizens to ignore conspiracies and misinformation as he's inoculated with Chinese vaccine at a public event
Warren Kennedy will ride the son of American grade 1 winner Flower Alley in the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday
The option will be available outside the US later in 2021
