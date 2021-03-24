JSE set for another downbeat session as risky assets weaken
Drop would leave the all share index at its lowest level since early February
24 March 2021 - 08:07
The JSE could open lower on Wednesday morning, which would leave the all share index at its lowest level since early February, while the rand showed signs of stability after weakening towards the R15/$ mark in the US session.
The rand, which is highly liquid and a proxy for risk sentiment, has not closed above the psychological level of R15/$ in about three weeks...
