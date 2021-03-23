Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and cash

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

23 March 2021 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose cash.

Gilmour said: “I’m going to go with a real punt a real far left field one — City Lodge. This thing was priced for failure up until fairly recently and I think the tourists are starting to come back.”

Nair said: “What I’m going to do is I’m going to go with a very sort of short-term tactical play. I think we’re going to see a mild correction in markets, so I’m going to sit on cash for a while.”

Or listen to the full audio:

