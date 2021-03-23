Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and cash
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose cash.
Gilmour said: “I’m going to go with a real punt a real far left field one — City Lodge. This thing was priced for failure up until fairly recently and I think the tourists are starting to come back.”
Nair said: “What I’m going to do is I’m going to go with a very sort of short-term tactical play. I think we’re going to see a mild correction in markets, so I’m going to sit on cash for a while.”
Or listen to the full audio:
