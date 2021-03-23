Markets

Oil prices fall due to new European Covid-19 lockdowns

Lockdowns, coupled with slow vaccine rollouts in parts of the world, are constraining demand recovery as mobility is being hampered

23 March 2021 - 12:30 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
London — Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also weighed on prices.

Brent crude futures dropped by $2.20, or 3.4%, to $62.42 a barrel by 9.48am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $2.10, or %3.4, to $59.46 a barrel.

The market structure was also pointing to weakness, with the front-month Brent spread flipping into a small contango for the first time since January.

Contango is when the front-month contracts are cheaper than future months, and could encourage traders to put oil into storage. “Continental Europe is tightening the coronavirus measures and thereby further restricting mobility,” Commerzbank said. “This is likely to have a correspondingly negative impact on oil demand.”

Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave of infections, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.

Germany, Europe’s biggest oil consumer, is extending its lockdown until April 18 and has asked citizens to stay home to try to stop a third wave of the pandemic. This comes after nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday following a jump in Covid-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.

A stronger dollar also weighed on prices. As oil in priced in dollars, a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower, much more so than the futures market.

“Physical prices have been weaker than futures have been suggesting for several weeks now,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Reuters

Global markets remain cautious before US finance officials give testimony in Congress

Benchmark 10-year US treasury notes last yielded 1.6505%, down from 1.732% late on Friday
JSE slips on inflation concerns

When US rates are on the move, markets get bumpy across the globe
WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and cash

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank likely to turn more hawkish but hikes are a long way off

Strong consensus for rates to remain unchanged this week and for the MPC’s decision to be unanimous
